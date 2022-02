SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Several organizations across Scioto County, Ohio are closing early today as the severe weather storm moves into the region.

According to officials with Scioto County Emergency Management, organizations closing at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, include Scioto County Job & Family Services, the Record’s office, the Auditor’s office, the Treasurer’s office and the Scioto County Clerk of Courts.