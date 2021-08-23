Scioto County confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 40 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Health Department and the Portsmouth City Health Department say four more residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

The newly reported deaths did not occur within the past 24 hours, health officials say. The deaths confirmed include a 68-year-old male who died Aug. 2, a 66-year-old male and an 88-year-old male who both died Aug. 11 and a 68-year-old male who died Aug. 13.

A total of 98 Scioto County residents have died in connection to the virus throughout the pandemic. Health officials say in all of these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may have also contributed to the person’s death.

Health officials also say the Ohio Department of Health has recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County for today, Monday, Aug. 23. The new cases bring the county to 7,778 cases since the pandemic began.

There are currently 873 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to the health departments, 6,807 residents have recovered from the virus. Throughout the course of the pandemic, a total of 607 county residents have been hospitalized due to the virus or were found to have the virus during their hospital admissions for other medical reasons.

There were 32 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,807 over the course of the pandemic.

According to the CDC, Scioto County’s community transmission rate for COVID-19 remains high. This means the county has had 100 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage of 10% or higher in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

For Scioto County, the CDC lists the county with a rate of 463.39 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The CDC reports a total population of 75,314 for Scioto County.

Health officials say approximately 27,369 people, or 36.34% of Scioto County’s total population, are fully vaccinated against the virus. Of those who are eligible, or residents 12 years and older, 44.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the CDC.