Scioto County health officials report 15 more COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say 15 additional Scioto County residents have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 166.

According to the health departments, the additional deaths reported this morning, Thursday, Oct. 28, occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 21. The health departments say as with all COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in these deaths, but does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to the residents’ deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old male who died Sept. 15, a 79-year-old male who died Sept. 30, a 65-year-old male who died Sept. 30, a 65-year-old male who died Oct. 1, a 73-year-old female who died Oct. 3, a 79-year-old female who died Oct. 3, a 73-year-old male who died Oct. 4, a 68-year-old male who died Oct. 6, a 72-year-old female who died Oct, 10, a 56-year-old male who died Oct. 13, a 62-year-old male who died Oct. 13, a 95-year-old female who died Oct, 18, a 74-year-old male who died Oct, 18, a 65-year-old female who died Oct, 20, and a 67-year-old female who died Oct, 21.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 9 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 28 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,556 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 461 are currently active.

The ODH says no additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 832. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,960 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,867 county residents, or 42.31% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.