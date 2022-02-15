SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County Jail has been certified as a “Complaint Jail” by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, through the Bureau of Adult Detention.

During its annual inspection of Jan. 25, 2022, the jail went from a “Status Jail” to a “Complaint Jail,” according to a press release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

A “complaint jail” is a, “which complies with all essential jail standards and 90% of all important jail standards as determined by the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention.” A “status jail” is a jail, “which did not meet all essential jail standards and/or met less than 90% of the important jail standards as determined by the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention.”

The important jail standards are defined as supporting good correctional practices including:

Training

Operations

Inmate Services

Physical Plant

Safety and Emergency Procedures

Sanitation

Food Service

Inmate Rules and Discipline

They say that essential services are not defined, but they define them as vital procedures that must the complied with all the time without exception.

To be considered a “complaint jail” they must comply with 171 total standards that 52 essential and 119 standards.