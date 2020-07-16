Scioto County moved to Level 3 Public Health Emergency

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is moving Scioto County from a Level 2 (Orange) to a Level 3 (Red) Public Health Emergency.

The Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says they were notified of the change this afternoon by the Scioto County Health Commissioner.

A Level 3 Public Health Emergency in Ohio means there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county, according to the Scioto County EMA. Citizens are advised to limit activities as much as possible.

The move is based on the following criteria:

1. New cases per capita. The EMA says 47 new cases have been reported in past 14 days, representing 54% of the county’s total cases.

2. A sustained increase in new cases. Since June 23, 2020, Scioto County’s daily number of new cases increased from one to more than four as of July 9, 2020.

3. Proportion of cases NOT in congregate settings such as nursing homes, developmental disabilities group homes, assisted living. This indicates community spread, according to the EMA.

4. Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID symptoms or diagnosis. From June 23 – July 14, the county says this increased from one per day to five per day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories