Scioto County racing legend Delmas Conley passes away at 79

WHEELERSBURG, OHIO (WOWK) – Family, friends and fans of a Scioto County racing legend are celebrating his life.

Delmas Conley, 79 of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday. Conley had been hospitalized with pancreatic cancer since last month.

Conley was inducted into the “National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame” in 2003. He had 561 victories over his long career and drove the number “71” car.

His grandson Tanner Holden told 13 News that his grandfather just won a race back in August in Portsmouth, adding racing is a family tradition.

“Very well known in late model racing and he’s definitely made a big name for himself. A legacy that I don’t know if many people can accomplish that. So it’s definitely awesome, not many grandfathers can do that,” Holden said.

Conley had four children, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be on Monday morning at 11 at Harrison-Pyles funeral home in Wheelersburg.