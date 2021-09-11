Scioto county reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say 101 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total to 9,359 cases throughout the pandemic.

According to the health departments, 1,588 of these cases are currently active.

This morning, health officials confirmed a 49-year-old male from Scioto County died Aug. 25 due to COVID-19. The additional death brings the county’s total to 108 residents who have died in connection to the virus.

According to health officials, 12 more Scioto County residents have been hospitalized either due to COVID-19 or were found to have COVID-19 while they were admitted to the hospital for other medical reasons. The new hospitalizations bring the total to 693 Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, however, this number does not represent the number of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The health departments say a total of 7,663 residents have recovered from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 752.85 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report on Friday showed 29,026 county residents, or 38.54% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.