November 25 2021 12:00 am

Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The total number of cases for the county now sits at 11,843 since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also report zero additional residents hospitalized in the county. This leaves the total stay at 847 people who were hospitalized during the pandemic in connection with the virus. This number does not represent the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

There are currently 35,513 residents fully vaccinated in Scioto County out of the total 75,315 county population.

