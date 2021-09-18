Scioto County reports 2 additional COVID-19 related deaths

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County confirms two additional deaths in connection to COVID-19.

The victims are a 51-year old female that passed on July 25, 2021 and a 66-year old male that passed on August 16th.

This brings the total number of deaths for the county to 114.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports 112 new cases for Saturday, Sept. 18th. This brings the total number of cases for the county to 10,082 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 73 more recoveries reported Saturday bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,111 over the course of the outbreak.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County today is 29,605 or 39%.