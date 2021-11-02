Scioto County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 31 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say two more Scioto County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 54-year-old female who died Oct. 22 and a 73-year-old male who died Oct. 27

According to the health department, the death brings the county’s total to 169 COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials say, in the case of all these deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the individuals’ deaths but does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health is also reporting 31 new cases for Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,650 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 382 are currently active.

The ODH says no more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized remains at 838. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,099 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 161.99 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 32,067 county residents, or 42.57% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.