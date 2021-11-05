Scioto County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 25 new cases for Friday, Nov. 5, in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,705 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 385 are currently active.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department say no additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. The county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 169.

The ODH says two more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is now at 841. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,151 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 164.64 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 32,158 county residents, or 42.70% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.