Scioto County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., WV (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 54 new COVID-19 cases for Scioto County. This brings the total number of cases for the county to 10,585 since the start of the pandemic.

The county also saw 4 additional hospitalizations – which bring the total to 752 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

There is still a reported high level of community transmission for Scioto County.

The number of people fully vaccinated in the county still remains at 40%.