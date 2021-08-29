Scioto County reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Officials in Scioto County report 62 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,186 since the start of the outbreak.

There were also 34 more recoveries reported by the Ohio Department of Health for the county. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7,049 over the course of the pandemic.

The ODH says, during the course of the pandemic, 638 people have hospitalized in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

The level of transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 27,928 or 37%.