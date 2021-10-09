Scioto County see 18 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health Officials in Scioto County report 18 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number – since the start of the pandemic – to 11,141.

The health department says there was also one additional hospitalization for the county. This brings the total number of those hospitalized during the outbreak to 799 people. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,067 or 41%.