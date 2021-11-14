Scioto County sees 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County saw 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday according to the Ohio Department of Health.

This brings the total number of cases for Scioto County to 11,845 since the start of the pandemic.

The department also shows there were no new hospitalizations for the county. That leaves the total number of stays at 847 people who were hospitalized (for COVID-19-related reasons) throughout the pandemic. This number does not represent the total number of people who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Currently, 43% of the Scioto County is fully vaccinated.