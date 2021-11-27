Coronavirus Updates
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Scioto County sees 32 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 32 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. These additional cases bring the total number for the county to 12,166 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also two new hospitalizations reported for the county bringing the total number of people hospitalized – in the county – in connection to the virus to 870 people.

There are currently 32,957 or 44% of the county fully vaccinated in the county.

