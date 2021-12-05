Coronavirus Updates
Scioto County sees 40 COVID-19 cases Sunday

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 40 new COVID-19 cases for Scioto County Sunday.

Those 40 additional cases bring the total number of cases for the county to 12,556 for the duration of the pandemic.

Scioto County also saw 3 new hospitalizations Sunday bringing the total number of hospitalizations – for the duration of the pandemic, in connection to COVID-19 – to 893.

There are currently 33,208 people in Scioto County fully vaccinated – or 44% of the county.

