All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to give free funeral escorts for military veterans

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they are going to begin giving free funeral escorts for U.S. military veterans.

They say that having this service for veterans is “a tribute that needs to be provided.”

Sheriff David Thoroughman in the press release thanks Special Deputy Greg Rucker for offering this tribute to veterans.

The sheriff says that Rucker has made arrangements with funeral homes in the area on how to request the Sheriff’s Office to do this service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS