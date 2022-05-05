LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A student who shot himself in the cafeteria led to Thursday’s lockdown of Lowellville Local Schools.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police from Mahoning and Trumbull counties raced to Lowellville’s K-12 campus after word went out of a shooter inside the building.

“Immediately, our staff went into the lockdown mode that we had practiced and prepared for,” said Dr. Geno Thomas, superintendent of Lowellville Local Schools.

Lowellville Police Chief Rick Alli was actually working as the district’s school resource officer and was close to the cafeteria where the shooting happened.

A Lowellville EMS worker and a school district employee embrace today outside the K-12 building after a student shot himself inside the cafeteria.

People embrace on the football field at Lowellville High School today after a student shot himself inside.

A student and parent embrace today outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside the building.

Parents wait on the bleachers today at the football field outside the Lowellville K-12 building for their students to be let out of school after a student shot themselves inside the building.

A police officer today enters the main building of the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves inside.

A school district employee reflects today on a bench outside the Lowellville K-12 building after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria.

A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building holding a small child awaiting news after a student shot themselves in the school cafeteria.

A man waits outside the Lowellville K-12 building for news today after a student shot themselves inside as he holds a small child.

A student runs away from the Lowellville K-12 school building today after a student shot themselves in the cafeteria towards a parent.

Police stand outside a portion of the Lowellville school building that was taped off after a student themselves in the cafeteria.





“The kids were immediate, immediate in finding me,” Alli said.

The chief says he found one gunshot victim, who sources have told us is middle school-aged, right away. First Aid was immediately administered to the student, who was taken away from the scene. The student’s current condition hasn’t been released yet.

District officials say no one else was hurt during the incident.

Alli put out a call for help and arriving officers and sheriff’s deputies started securing the building and setting up a perimeter around campus.

“We made sure that everyone knew exactly where they were supposed to be,” Alli said.

Ironically, the district had just completed an active shooter exercise Thursday morning, known as ALICE Training, when real life took over.

“Unfortunately, this is not OJT and, you know, within less than an hour, we were actually reviewing what we were doing and what our plans were going to be in the future when this occurred,” Alli said.

By late Thursday morning, staff led students away from the school and over to the football field where they were reunited with their anxious parents. Students and parents were seen hugging and crying.

SWAT teams then went inside to sweep the building.

“Right now, we are in the process of securing the building to make sure that nothing else, in addition to what we’ve already discovered, and we are investigating, is possible,” Alli said.

Sheriff’s deputies also took a woman into custody at the scene. Investigators say she was a parent who showed up at the school with a gun.

District officials are trying to determine what will happen with prom. Lowellville’s promenade was also supposed to happen at the school on Friday. Thursday night’s track meet was canceled.

Thomas says classes have been canceled for Friday. Instead, grief counseling teams from around the area will be on campus offering help to students, staff and community members who need it.

Don’t miss another breaking news story, sign up for breaking news email alerts today.