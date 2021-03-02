Sheriff: Scammers claiming people have ‘unpaid fines’ from another state

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new mail scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident of Wellston, Ohio reported receiving a postcard in the mail allegedly from “The State of Texas Criminal Court,” which said he owes fines and if they are not paid, a warrant would be issued and he would go to jail. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents should not send the requested money.

The scam postcard reads that the court has reported the recipient to their home state for non-renewal of their driver’s license due to the supposed unpaid fines. The scammers also say the “warrants” will remain active until payment is received and posted.