Shooting at bar spurs police chase that ends in fatal crash

Ohio

by: Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — A police pursuit that began after shots were fired outside a bar ended when the vehicle crashed, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured. The shooting in Brooklyn, Ohio, occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Several people who live near the bar reported hearing gunfire, and one caller saw a car leaving the bar’s parking lot after the shooting occurred.

Responding officers soon located the car and stopped it. But authorities say the driver sped away and the chase ensued, eventually going into Cleveland before the car rolled over, ejecting the woman from the vehicle and onto a roadway.

