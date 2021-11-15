All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

SOMC still dealing with effects of cyber attack

Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—Southern Ohio Medical Center is still investigating a cyber attack from Thursday, and according to a message sent to patients, the hospital has canceled some Monday appointments due to the breach.

Below is a list of locations at which appointments were canceled on Monday:

  • Outpatient Medical Imaging (Radiology)
  • Outpatient Cardiac Testing
  • Sleep Lab
  • Outpatient Rehab in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, Lucasville and Vanceburg

SOMC says that affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible and that they are working to contact as many affected patients as possible.

If you are unsure of whether or not your appointment has been canceled, you should contact your doctor’s office to confirm.

