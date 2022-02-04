Some Ohio State sex abuse survivors appeal lawsuit dismissal

FILE – This May 8, 2019, file photo, shows a sign for Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, a federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State’s failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, saying it’s indisputable he abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A group of survivors of decades-old sexual abuse by a long-dead Ohio State team doctor have appealed a judge’s dismissal of their lawsuits against the university.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson last year dismissed the bulk of the unsettled cases over abuse perpetrated by the late Dr. Richard Strauss. Watson acknowledged that abuse occurred but concluded the legal time limit for the claims had passed.

Two groups of more than 100 survivors this week asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Watson’s decision. Their attorneys argue the timeline for filing the complaint began when widespread publicity about Strauss’ actions emerged in 2018.