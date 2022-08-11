CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to get a suspect in custody who attempted to break into the FBI building in downtown Cincinnati.

According to the Cincinnati FBI bureau, an armed suspect attempted to get into the Visitor Screening Facility around 9 a.m.

That triggered an alarm that brought FBI special agents to the scene.

The suspect took off on I-71 and headed toward Columbus, according to FOX 8 sister station WDTN. That led to a pursuit down the interstate. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the suspect fired shots while on the interstate. The pursuit eventually ended near W. State Route 73, where OSHP says gunfire was exchanged.

I-71 is closed both north and south in the area. A lockdown was put in effect for all buildings in the area as well.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity. The suspect is not in custody. Law enforcement said Thursday afternoon no officers had been hurt.

FBI’s Cleveland Division issued a statement to FOX 8.

“Our office is in close contact with FBI Headquarters and our Cincinnati Field Office. We do not have information that would suggest a pending threat to the Cleveland AOR (area of responsibility). However, the FBI remains vigilant and, as we do every day, will continue to work with law enforcement partners to detect, disrupt, and dismantle any threats that may emerge. We remind the public that if they see, hear, or read something suspicious, to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI. Your identity can remain anonymous with any tips or leads you provide.”

