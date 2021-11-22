State Route 7 reopens in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — An eight million dollar construction project in the Buckeye State is finally finishing up for the season, and the road is open again to drivers for the first time in around eight months.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation—or ODOT—the concrete in the roughly five-mile section that was closed off was constructed in the 1940s.

Due to the wear and tear over the years, ODOT officials deemed it necessary to take the concrete out, and replace it with asphalt.

They also put up some new signage, there are new culverts, and guardrails as well.

However, one local business says the road closure made it hard to reach customers in the area.

“It did cut into the revenue pretty hard. It kept about 15 or 20 people out of here a day so that’s a lot of revenue I’m losing on a small business…Now, the last two or three days, I can tell my sales are already back up. People are traveling,” says Marc Moore, owner and operator of The Eagle Rock Carryout, Two.

The project is not finished yet, though. There are still some finishing touches this road will need.

“When work resumes in the spring, the final layer will be put down. So this is not the finished product per se, but certainly, we’re at a point where we can open it up to traffic,” says Ashley Rittenhouse, public information officer for ODOT District 10.

Rittenhouse says when they resume work in the spring, they will not need to close the road again. They will be using flaggers during that time.

The project is expected to be completed by June of 2022.

For more stories from Natalie Wadas, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.