SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing.

A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson Stephen McGraw of West Portsmouth, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.

Sheriff Thoroughman said witnesses provided information on two male subjects that had left the scene after the incident. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say they later found the two juvenile males that ran from the scene. The investigation led to their arrest for murder, a felony of the 1st degree.

McGraw has been taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Portsmouth Police Department assisted in the search for suspects.