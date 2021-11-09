Tesla driver killed in fiery crash after hitting trees in Ohio

WITHAMSVILLE, OH (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a Tesla died in a fiery crash near Cincinnati after going off the side of the road and hitting a boulder and two trees. Another driver told a 911 operator he heard an explosion and saw the fire quickly grow but was unable to get near the burning car early Monday. Firefighters told WCPO-TV that the Tesla’s battery technology complicated their efforts to put out the fire.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles. It said this year that high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.
