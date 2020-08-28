Theater groups: 15% capacity guideline fiscally unworkable

Workers in scrubs and masks walk past the Ohio Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio performing arts groups financially devastated by the coronavirus shutdown received good news this week tempered by economic reality.

A public health order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine greenlighted performances again while setting strict audience caps that theater groups say aren’t economically viable — a position with which even the governor himself agrees.

Lance Himes is DeWine’s interim health director. In a Wednesday public health order, DeWine’s interim health director Lance Himes said outdoor entertainment facilities are limited to at most 1,500 people or 15% of a venue’s capacity. Seating in indoor facilities is limited to 300 people or 15% of a venue’s capacity.

