COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio performing arts groups financially devastated by the coronavirus shutdown received good news this week tempered by economic reality.
A public health order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine greenlighted performances again while setting strict audience caps that theater groups say aren’t economically viable — a position with which even the governor himself agrees.
Lance Himes is DeWine’s interim health director. In a Wednesday public health order, DeWine’s interim health director Lance Himes said outdoor entertainment facilities are limited to at most 1,500 people or 15% of a venue’s capacity. Seating in indoor facilities is limited to 300 people or 15% of a venue’s capacity.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Situation “under control” after WV Wesleyan campus goes on lockdown due to former student’s threat
- Theater groups: 15% capacity guideline fiscally unworkable
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,296 new cases, 29 additional deaths
- Mingo County Schools stops football practice; Board of Education employee tests positive
- First WV inmate death believed related to COVID-19
- Sen. Paul complains about ‘angry mob’ encounter after RNC
- Marshall Football releases 2020 schedule with game times
- Justice updates WV on COVID-19
- RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.
- WV to receive more than $68 million from FEMA grant for lost wages program