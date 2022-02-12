CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three counties in Ohio are the first in the state to no longer be considered to have a high transmission of COVID-19.

Lake, Geauga and Holmes counties are now considered to have substantial spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The transmission levels are high, substantial, moderate and low.

All of Ohio’s 88 counties have been considered to have high transmission since the fall of 2021.

High transmission is at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

Lake County has 91.68 cases per 100k. Geauga has 91.83 and Holmes has 77.34.

Holmes County also has the lowest vaccination rate in Ohio, with 17.87% of the population vaccinated, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health on vaccine completion rates.

Lake County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state with 63.24% of the population vaccinated.

If COVID cases keep trending downward, several Northeast Ohio counties could move out of a high transmission spread designation.