Third person sentenced in death of woman struck by log at Hocking Hills

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — A third person has been sentenced in the death of a woman killed when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at Hocking Hills State Park.
Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense. Spencer had been charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019, death of Victoria Schafer.
Schafer, a 44-year-old married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave when she was struck.
The two teenagers — Jaden Churchheus, 17, and Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan — pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Each was sentenced to three years at a juvenile corrections facility.
Spencer was not a juvenile at the time of Schafer’s death.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.