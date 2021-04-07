Third person sentenced in death of woman struck by log at Hocking Hills

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — A third person has been sentenced in the death of a woman killed when she was struck by a log that two teenage boys had pushed off a cliff at Hocking Hills State Park.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville received a suspended 90-day jail sentence Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a misdemeanor offense. Spencer had been charged with a felony count of obstructing justice in the Sept. 2, 2019, death of Victoria Schafer.

Schafer, a 44-year-old married mother of four, was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave when she was struck.

The two teenagers — Jaden Churchheus, 17, and Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan — pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Each was sentenced to three years at a juvenile corrections facility.

Spencer was not a juvenile at the time of Schafer’s death.