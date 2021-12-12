Tornado confirmed in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Wilmington, Ohio, confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down early Saturday in Hardin County as part of a line of storms that resulted in fatalities in four states.

NWS, with assistance from Hardin County Ohio Emergency Management Agency, confirmed the tornado touched down approximately three miles south of Ada at approximately 3:06 a.m., lasting for four minutes.

NWS did not report any injuries associated with this storm.

NWS said the tornado was approximately 260 yards in length, traveled 1.6 miles on the ground, and reached maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The first sign of tornado damage was detected at a home southwest of the intersection of State Route 309 and 235, where the NWS said part of the roof was lifted off of a barn and multiple trees were snapped and strewn in multiple directions.

As the storm moved northeast, the NWS said it caused damage to a business and a two-story home on the opposite sides of SR-309 near SR-235. At the business, two outbuildings were destroyed and part of the roof of a third building was lifted off. A tractor-trailer was overturned and a metal sign was also damaged.

At the two-story home, the NWS reported the roof was completely lifted off with portions of the roof being thrown in several directions; The NWS said the tornado was strongest in this area, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The NWS reported the tornado came to an end near Township Road 64.