GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a crash between a tractor-trailer and a smaller vehicle in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of State Rt. 7 and State Rt. 735 near the Speedway.

No roads are blocked at this time because the vehicles ended up in a field, according to Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet on injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.