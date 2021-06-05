Troopers investigate plane crash in Ohio

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Portsmouth troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash in Scioto County.

The crash occurred on Friday, June 4 around 7:10 p.m.

Troopers say the plane was a 2006 Vans Aircraft RV-9A was occupied by the pilot and one

passenger.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and the pilot was unharmed.

The Scioto County Sheriff Department and the Washington Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be conducting their own investigation.