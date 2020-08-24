Two arrested in Ohio robbery investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men are facing aggravated robbery charges in Scioto County.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says Ty A. Howard, 23 of Lucasville, and Hunter Goodwin, 19 of Columbus were arrested this weekend after allegedly robbing a local business.

According to the sheriff deputies responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 from the Gray Wolfe Lodge pay lake in Rarden, Ohio. He says the caller said two men had entered the business and one allegedly started beating an employee while the other took items such as fishing poles. They say both men left the area on foot.

After the responding deputy took a statement and saw video of the incident, detectives arrived to assist with the investigation.

The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and has now been treated and released.

Detectives and deputies searched several places trying to locate the suspects, and say they eventually learned one was visiting his girlfriend in the Wheelersburg area. Donini says detectives detained the suspect and found the stolen property without incident. The other suspect allegedly called the department and agreed to come in for an interview.

Donini says both men are in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000.00 bond. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 351-1093.

