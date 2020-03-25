Two arrested on burglary charge in Meigs county after suspect found sleeping in vehicle

Both Glenn Young (left) and Robert Thorla (right) have been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Criminal Tools and Vandalism and are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court March 25, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Department)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested on multiple charges in Meigs County.

According to Sheriff Keith, the sheriff’s department received a complaint of a suspicious male on Sugar Run Road. The man, identified as Robert E. Thorla, 41, of Racine, had been asking for help getting a vehicle that was stuck in the woods.

After arriving at the scene, a deputy found a vehicle stuck about 50 yards off the roadway on a property bordering the Riverside Towing property. The deputy and the owner of Riverside Towing, Lee Richards, approached the vehicle and found several items around it that Richards identified as belonging to vehicles from his tow yard, according to the sheriff’s department. The deputy also found a suspect, identified as Glenn F. Young, 55, of Racine, sleeping on the passenger side of the vehicle. Young was taken into custody and transported to the Meigs County jail.

Deputies say Thorla was not located at the scene but was later apprehended at a home on Bashan Road. Thorla was also transported to the Meigs County jail. Both Thorla and Young have been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Criminal Tools and Vandalism and are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories