Two local men charged in February murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been charged in a murder that took place in February in our region.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, 38-year-old Dustin Underwood and 20-year-old Devyn Underwood, both of Waverly have been detained and charged with murder, felony voluntary manslaughter, and felony assault.

The deadly shooting took place back on February 3rd on Wallace Road in Rarden, which resulted in the death of 68-year-old Lonnie Elliott a short time after the incident.

His wife, Sabrina Gilbert, was also injured and taken to the hospital. She was treated and released.

Both are lodged in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.