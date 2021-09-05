Two OH auxiliary officers recovering after being shot in vehicle

LORAIN, OH (AP) – Authorities say two auxiliary police officers are recovering after they were wounded in a shooting in suburban Cleveland.
Lorain police said the two 20-year-old auxiliary officers were on their way home from working a support patrol shift early Sunday, in full uniform but in a personal vehicle, when another vehicle started “aggressively tailgating their vehicle” just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
They pulled to the side of the road and someone in the other vehicle fired several rounds striking one officer in a finger and the other on the forehead. Both were treated at Mercy Hospital and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain detectives.
