Two Ohio residents injured in Tennessee boating accident

JACKSBORO, TN (AP) – Authorities say two Ohio residents were injured when they were run over by a boat in an east Tennessee lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the accident occurred Saturday night on Norris Lake in Campbell County. The agency says William Tyler Sharp of Hamilton, Ohio, and Gabriella Wimmer of Marysville, Ohio, were standing on the bow of a boat when they were thrown from the vessel.

The pair was then run over by the same boat. Sharp was treated for injuries, including cuts from the boat’s propeller. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. Wimmer was treated at a hospital and released.