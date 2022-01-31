Two students involved in potential school shooting threat in Scioto County

In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jeny Kane)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip from a parent saying that their child had seen threats of a school shooting from another student, directed towards Northwest Schools.

They say they were contacted on Jan. 31, 2022.

Deputies say they responded to the parent’s location to see the messages that were posted. Messages in a group chat on Facebook were posted to Snapchat with the caption, “If you go to Northwest School be safe tomorrow someone is bringing an AR to school.”

The investigation revealed that several juveniles were in a group chat where two individuals had a conversation that led the others in the chat to believe they were going to bring a gun to school, the press release says.

Deputies spoke with the juveniles, school officials, and witnesses and, as a result, the investigation was submitted to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, Juvenile Division for review of potential charges.

Deputies say the two are set to appear in Scioto County Juvenile Court on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says that deputies were at the school on the morning of Jan. 31, before students arrived to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

They urge anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.