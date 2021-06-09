University Hospitals employee charged with kidnapping, raping coworker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A University Hospitals employee faces charges of kidnapping and rape.

The alleged victim is a coworker.

According to a police report obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, on June 6, Desmond Robinson, 54, took the victim into a sleeping room, locked the door, and laid on top of her so she was unable to leave.

Desmond Robinson

According to the report, he then continued to engage in sexual conduct by force.

Police arrested him later that day.

Detectives are asking for his bond to be set high because the victim is afraid for her safety.

Detectives also say Robinson could be a flight risk because he is from Jamaica and still has family there.

Robinson was arraigned Wednesday morning.

He asked for a preliminary hearing. That has been set for June 16.

Robinson’s bond was set at $250,000 on the rape charge.

FOX 8 has reached out to University Hospitals for a statement.