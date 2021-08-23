University of Dayton reports 70% of campus vaccinated as school semester starts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The University of Dayton started a new semester on Monday. Administrators say the feedback they received from students is that an overwhelming number of them wanted to do in-person learning.

Masks are currently mandated in buildings for students, but there is no vaccine mandate so far. However, the school used the “Build Immunity in Your Community” initiative to encourage students and staff to reach their 70% vaccination goal.

“We’re at 71% [vaccination rate]. We’re really pleased with that and we expect to see those numbers go up especially with the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Robin Oldfield, Associate Vice President of Audit Risk and Compliance at UD.

The coronavirus dashboard for the school shows that 86% of staff and faculty got vaccinated while 68% of students got the shot.

“People just wanted to get back in person and saw that as an opportunity. I wouldn’t call it necessarily ‘herd immunity,’ but the more people you have vaccinated the better,” said Oldfield.

UD’s current campus status is at a Level 1 – Green with only 6 active cases reported so far.

