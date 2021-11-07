University of Dayton student dies during Astroworld Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton confirmed a student passed away while attending the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to a release from Shawn Robinson, the Associate Director of News and Communications for UD, Franco Patino was killed at the concert in Houston on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Patino was a 21-year-old mechanical engineering technology student from Naperville, Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD. He was working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Administrators at UD will post information about a campus memorial and funeral for Patino when details are available.

Another UD student also passed away this week in a separate incident. Parker Spindle passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Spindle was an upperclassman in the College of Arts and Sciences from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Spindle will be remembered on campus in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff will be available for students.