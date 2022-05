COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – JD Vance is projected to win Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate Race.

According to the Associated Press, Vance currently leads the race 41% over opponents Josh Mandel (23%), Matt Dolan (14%), Mike Gibbons (10%), Jane Timken (9%), Mark Pukita (2%) and Neil Patel (1%).

Vance will go on to face off against Democratic candidate Tim Ryan in the General Election in November. Ryan is projected to win 71% over opponents Morgan Harper (17%) and Traci Johnson (12%).