Velvet recalls ice cream due to undisclosed peanut allergen

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — Utica-based Velvet Ice Cream has recalled its Raspberry Fudge Cordial ice cream due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The company is recalling the 56-ounce containers of the flavor due to undeclared peanuts, which could cause serious or life-threatening reactions to people with a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts.

The recalled product was distributed to stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia starting in late July. The affected product was produced on July 14 and has a UPC code of 0-7068210049-7. The following code is printed on the bottom of the affected cartons: A2 19521 26-012.

Velvet said it was notified of the issue by a customer and was able to trace the cause to a “third-party manufacturer packing error,” the company said in a press release. There have been no reported illnesses.

Customers should dispose of the ice cream immediately or return it to the retailer where it was bought.