COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Fire confirmed that a building on the east side partially collapsed Monday afternoon.

Photos show that a majority of one side of the building is torn. According to CFD, multiple units were sent to 1032 E. Long St. on the report of a rescue. At the scene, fire officials discovered the building partially collapsed.

The backside of the “Long and 20th Carry Out” in the King-Lincoln neighborhood has collapsed @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/cABxk457ZJ — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) July 18, 2022

No injuries or missing people have been reported at this time as Columbus Fire continues to search the area. The cause of the building’s collapse has yet to be determined. A Google Maps photo of the building from 2019 showed all of the windows on the collapsed section were boarded up.

