BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior during drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.

A Broadview Heights police officer pulled over 27-year-old Tanner Watson for speeding. Watson conceded that he had been out drinking with his friends and had three or four beers, but the officer suspected it was more than that.

The officer noted that Watson appeared to have trouble with the first sobriety test, and when he directed him to walk a straight line, Watson volunteered to do his own version of a sobriety test — a standing backflip.

The video revealed that Watson then became argumentative after the officer told him that his move didn’t prove that he was sober.

In the video, the officer eventually grew tired of arguing with Watson about his instructions for walking a straight line.

He was arrested on an OVI charge and cited for speeding, but Watson contested the officer’s conclusion that he was intoxicated.

Following his arrest, Watson expressed disappointment that he couldn’t convince the officer he was sober.

The 27-year-old was in court Thursday, arraigned on the OVI charge. He is now free on bond.