PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County EMA announced today that the Portsmouth Salvation Army will be opening a warming station for anyone who wants to get out of the cold.

They say with temperatures expecting to be in the teens overnight Thursday and Friday, they will be opening the warming station at the Citadel at 1009 9th Street in Portsmouth.

The station will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday and again from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.