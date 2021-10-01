Ohio Vax-2-School program to feature $2 million in prizes, include ages 5 to 25

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has announced the details for the Ohio Vax-2-School program.

During a news conference, Friday, Vanderhoff announced the Ohio Vax-2-School program will double the total prize money announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine from $1 million to $2 million.

That includes 150, $10,000 Ohio 529 College Advantage Plan Scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The program will expand to ages 5 to 25, pending the FDA approval of the vaccine for younger kids.

“This is the time for younger Ohioans to get the facts and to make the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to help protect themselves and others,” said Vanderhoff. “And we’re hopeful the $2 million in scholarship prizes will help provide an incentive much like Vax-A-Million did to help speed up the timeline for Ohioans who are seeking to be vaccinated.”

The winners of the scholarships will be able to use the prizes at Ohio colleges, technical or trade schools, or career program of their choice, according to Vanderhoff.

Those wanting to enter the lottery can go to Ohiovax2school.com and sign-up starting Monday. You can also enter via phone at 1-833-427-5634. This is an opt in program, so you must enter to win. Parents must enter their children who are younger than 18. There is no required time frame for which past vaccinations must have occurred.

However, people are only encouraged to enter the contest once the child or person has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Vanderhoff noted that entries into Ohio’s Vax-A-Million program do not carry over to the Vax-2-School lottery, so you must re-enter to win on the new website.

The dates of the deadline to enter, or when the winners will be announced have not been released, pending the approval of the vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 to 11.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined by Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the program last week in order to encourage more younger Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, DeWine said.