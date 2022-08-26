CLEVELAND (WJW) — A drummer in an Ohio marching band marches to the beat of a different drum and he even shared his special talent with Nexstar’s WJW News in the Morning on Friday.

West Geauga Wolverine Marching Band drumline member Max Schaffer says he’s walking in the footsteps of a senior before him who played a cadence while upside down on someone’s shoulders, at the very same place – the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“The drumline puts in a lot of extra work,” Schaffer said. “I definitely like the feeling of family. Everyone supports each other.”

