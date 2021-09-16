Watch: Ohio’s health director, doctors discuss COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health leaders from around the state provided updates on the coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by other medical experts during a briefing Thursday morning. You can watch their comments in the player above.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 5,800, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

During a briefing Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by a number of leaders from the state’s children’s hospitals, all of whom discussed how rising COVID-19 cases among school-aged children is putting a strain on all of the state’s hospitals, not just children’s facilities.

According to the governor, COVID cases among children have risen nationally by 240 nationwide since early August. However, in Ohio, that increase is 2,000%.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases last Friday, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.